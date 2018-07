fbl-politics-WC-2018-GER-Germany-Turkey-quit

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Angry Ozil says quitting Germany side after World Cup debacle

Berlin, July 22, 2018 (AFP) - Mesut Ozil said Sunday he was quitting the German national football team, citing "racism" in the criticism of him in the side's World Cup debacle.

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect," he said on Twitter.

Ozil, who has Turkish ...