UPDATE 2-Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with Israeli drone firing towards balloon launchers)

JERUSALEM, July 22 (Reuters) - Israel will reopen Gaza's

main commercial crossing and expand its fishing zone on Tuesday

if a lull in cross-border tensions holds after a truce with the

enclave's dominant Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Israeli

defence minister said.

Israel shut the Kerem Shalom border terminal and reduced the

fishing zone to 11 km (6 miles) from 17 km (9 miles) on July 9

in re ...