Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

No. 1-ranked Price beats Takahashi to win Governor's Cup<

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Harry Price of Australia solidified his status as the world's top-ranked match racer by winning the Governor's Cup on Saturday, rallying to beat No. 20 Leonard Takahashi of New Zealand, 3-2.

Price, 22, showed his prowess in boat handling and tactics to win the world's oldest youth match racing championship for the second time in four years.

Sailing in strong wind and big swell, Pri ...