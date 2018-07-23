BC-GLF--US Girls Junior, 0217

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Yealimi Noh beats Alexa Pano 4 in US Girls' Junior final<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Yealimi Noh beat Alexa Pano 4 and 3 on Saturday in the U.S. Girls' Junior title match to cap a long day at Poppy Hills.

The 16-year-old Noh, from Concord, California, reached the final in the morning with a 3-and-2 victory over Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the fog-delayed semifinals. Noh won a week after breaking the Girls Junior PGA Championship scoring record at 24-under ...