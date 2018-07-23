Algeria-Bouteflika-politics-vote FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Algeria faces prospect of president seeking fifth term

By Abdellah Cheballah and Aymeric Vincenot

=(File Picture)=

Algiers, July 22, 2018 (AFP) - With no clear successor to longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algerians may well see their frail leader who rarely appears in public cling on for a fifth term in office.

When Bouteflika came to power in 1999, he won the backing of his conflict-weary citizens who credited him with bringing about reconciliation after a fierce civil war. ...