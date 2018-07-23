US-police-California lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Suspect barricaded inside US supermarket: police

ATTENTION - UPDATES with suspect barricaded in supermarket; ADDS Trump tweet ///

Los Angeles, July 22, 2018 (AFP) - A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter accoun ...