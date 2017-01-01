Eleven train carriages burnt out in Cape Town station fire

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter

CAPE TOWN, July 21 (ANA) - Eleven train carriages have been destroyed and station infrastructure was damaged when a fire broke out at Cape Town Station in the CBD on Saturday afternoon, the city's fire brigade said. Four fire engines and two water tankers attended the scene, Cape Town fire chief Theo Layne said. Platforms 15 and 16 were affected and no injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he s ...