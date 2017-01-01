Afghan government considering new Eid ceasefire offer

KABUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani may

offer the Taliban a ceasefire during next month's Eid holiday

after the truce in June which saw unprecedented scenes of

unarmed fighters and soldiers mingling on the streets of Kabul,

a spokesman said on Saturday.

The announcement came amid growing speculation about the

possibility of peace talks with the Taliban, following Ghani's

offer in January of talks without preconditions and the

three-day tru ...