Afghan government considering new Eid ceasefire offer
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
KABUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani may
offer the Taliban a ceasefire during next month's Eid holiday
after the truce in June which saw unprecedented scenes of
unarmed fighters and soldiers mingling on the streets of Kabul,
a spokesman said on Saturday.
The announcement came amid growing speculation about the
possibility of peace talks with the Taliban, following Ghani's
offer in January of talks without preconditions and the
three-day tru ...
