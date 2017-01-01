UPDATE 1-Alibaba, Tencent in talks over stake in WPP's Chinese unit - Sky News

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds no comment from WPP, more details of the report)

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerates Alibaba

and Tencent are involved in talks to buy a

minority stake in advertising giant WPP's Chinese unit,

Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Sky News said the firms, along with China Media Capital

Holdings (CMC), were in early-stage discussions about buying

roughly 20 percent of WPP China in a deal that would value the

business bet ...