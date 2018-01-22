Golf-USPGA update-lead

Golf: Rahm out-lasts Landry to win CareerBuilders in playoff

Los Angeles, Jan 22, 2018 (AFP) - Spain's Jon Rahm birdied the fourth playoff hole to beat Andrew Landry and capture his second US PGA Tour title at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

Rahm, projected to rise one spot to number two in the world when the world rankings are updated on Monday, had five birdies in his bogey-free five-under 67 on the Stadium Course in La Quinta to seize the clubhous ...