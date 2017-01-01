Raids and rescues: Nobel laureate Satyarthi film exposes India child slavery
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forget
jargon-filled monologues, raids to rescue enslaved Indian
children inject drama into a documentary about Nobel Laureate
Kailash Satyarthi, who hopes the film will inspire viewers to
play a part in the global fight to eradicate modern slavery.
"Kailash", which premiered last week at the U.S.-based
Sundance Film Festival, charts Satyarthi's rise from domestic
anti-trafficking figurehead to ...
