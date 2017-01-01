Pence tells U.S. troops: no immigration talks until government reopens

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on

Sunday that the Trump administration would not reopen talks with

Democratic lawmakers on "illegal immigration" until the U.S.

government shutdown had concluded.

During remarks to troops at a military facility in the

Middle East, Pence said Democrats were playing politics with

military personnel pay.

"We're going to demand that they reopen the government,"

Pence said. "In fact, we're not going to reopen ...