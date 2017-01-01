Pence tells U.S. troops: no immigration talks until government reopens
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on
Sunday that the Trump administration would not reopen talks with
Democratic lawmakers on "illegal immigration" until the U.S.
government shutdown had concluded.
During remarks to troops at a military facility in the
Middle East, Pence said Democrats were playing politics with
military personnel pay.
"We're going to demand that they reopen the government,"
Pence said. "In fact, we're not going to reopen ...
