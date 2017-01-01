Egypt condemns Turkish military operation in Syria's Afrin

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CAIRO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Sunday condemned the Turkish military operation in Syria's Kurdish-controlled Afrin region.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry described the operation as a serious threat to Syria's sovereignty.

It added that the operation hampers the efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and combat terrorism.

The foreign minister reiterated Egypt's rejection of all military solutions which only increase the sufferings of the Syrian people and ...