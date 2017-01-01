MH-TMM-INDIA INC (BES23) - India Inc in full force at TMM, Tatas' Chandra clocks personal best

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Having bagged the title rights of the coveted marathon in the financial capital, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran today clocked his "best" time of just over two hours in completing the 21-km half-marathon.

The marathoner chairman, popularly called as 'Chandra', finished the half marathon in two hours and three minutes, his fastest or "personal best" in marathoners-speak at the maiden Tata Mumbai Marathon, 2018.

Chandra runs marathons, including the 42-km long full maratho ...