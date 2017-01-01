DGP-UP-CENTRE - Centre relieves CISF chief O P Singh; to take over as UP DGP

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Centre today relieved CISF chief O P Singh for his cadre Uttar Pradesh, where he is expected to take over as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an order allowing a home ministry proposal for "premature repatriation" of Singh, a 1983-batch IPS officer.

According to official sources, Singh (59) is expected to take over as the Uttar Pradesh DGP on Tuesday.

The post ...