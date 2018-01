FACTBOX-Tennis-Grigor Dimitrov v Nick Kyrgios - match stats

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Key statistics from the 7-6(3)

7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(4) victory for Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov over

Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the Australian

Open on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding):





3-Dimitrov 17-Kyrgios

Aces 16 36

Double faults 7 7

Break points won 2/9 3/5

Net points won 21/31 ...