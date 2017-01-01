British PM May says will stop companies abusing pension schemes
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa
May said she would clamp down on bosses who try to "line their
own pockets" while not protecting workers' pensions, after the
collapse of outsourcer Carillion with a 900-million-pound hole
in its pension scheme.
Writing in Sunday's Observer newspaper, the Prime Minister
said private companies could help deliver better public
services, but the system needed to be rebalanced in favour of
ordinary working ...
Subscribe