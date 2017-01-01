British PM May says will stop companies abusing pension schemes

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa

May said she would clamp down on bosses who try to "line their

own pockets" while not protecting workers' pensions, after the

collapse of outsourcer Carillion with a 900-million-pound hole

in its pension scheme.

Writing in Sunday's Observer newspaper, the Prime Minister

said private companies could help deliver better public

services, but the system needed to be rebalanced in favour of

ordinary working ...