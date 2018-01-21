The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Lifestyle-France-fashion-Slimane WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fashion superstar Slimane to take over at Celine
By Fiachra GIBBONS
Paris, Jan 21, 2018 (AFP) - Hedi Slimane, the designer who pioneered the skinny look at Dior and Saint Laurent, is to take over at Celine, the brand's owners said Sunday.
The 49-year-old French-born creator is one of fashion's biggest and most enigmatic names, and his future has been surrounded by speculation since he walked away from Saint Laurent last year.
The luxury giant LVMH, which owns Celine, has given Sliman ...

 

