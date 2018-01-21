Syria-conflict-Idlib

Syria army says captured key military airport in northwest

Damascus, Jan 21, 2018 (AFP) - Syria's army on Sunday announced it had captured the vital Abu Duhur military airport in the country's northwest, more than two years after losing it to rebels and jihadists.

"After a string of special operations, units from our armed forces in coordination with allied fighters succeeded in their military operation and took control of the Abu Duhur military airport in Idlib province," the army said in a sta ...