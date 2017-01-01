UPDATE 3-Gunmen attack Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details on casualties, background)
By Akram Walizada and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gunmen dressed in army uniforms
who stormed Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel battled Afghan
Special Forces for 13 hours in an overnight siege that caused
heavy casualties among hotel guests, officials and witnesses
said on Sunday.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw
more than 150 guests flee as parts of the building caught fire,
...
