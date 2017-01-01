UPDATE 1-Engie CEO Kocher says would welcome a new board chair

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Kocher only female CEO among CAC40 companies

* Board chairman Mestrallet retires in May

* Kocher seen eyeing CEO and chair roles

(Adds Kocher comments)

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Engie Chief Executive

Isabelle Kocher said on Sunday she would welcome a new board

chairman if the right person could be found after Gerard

Mestrallet retires in May.

Kocher, who was appointed CEO in May 2016 after Mestrallet

gave up that role, has never said whether she wants ...