Dindigul/Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Protest demonstrations were held by public today in parts of Tamil Nadu against the steep hike in bus fares announced by the State government.

A group of villagers near Dindigul staged a road-roko against the hike and wanted the government to immediately withdraw the same.

The protesters, comprising mainly of daily wage earners, said the new fare implemented from yesterday took away a chunk of their meagre income.

Similar protests were held in other places li ...