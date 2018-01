Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds-France

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT France urges end to Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish militia

Paris, Jan 21, 2018 (AFP) - French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Sunday pressed Turkey to stop its offensive against Kurdish militia fighting in Syria, saying the militants were a key ally against terrorism in the war-torn country.

"This fighting... must stop," Parly told France 3 television, adding that the Turkish offensive could "deter Kurdish forces who are at the side" of the international coalition battlin ...