NCAA Division II expands international reach to Mexico<

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA's Division II will allow colleges and universities in Mexico to apply for membership.

The proposal passed 253-45 with seven abstentions and will take effect immediately. It applies only to Division II.

Simon Fraser University in Canada became a full-time Division II member in 2012-13 and remains the only international m ...