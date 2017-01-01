Germany weighs new sanctions against Iran - report
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany is lobbying among
European allies to agree new sanctions against Iran in an
attempt to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from terminating
an international deal curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, Der
Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.
The report cited diplomats in Brussels as saying that
Germany was pushing for new sanctions together with Britain and
France to show the United States that European allies were
taking Trum ...
