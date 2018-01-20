Turkey-road-accident 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Eleven killed Turkey ski holiday bus crash

ATTENTION - ADDS driver's testimony, details on tour ///

Istanbul, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - Eleven people were killed on Saturday and 46 injured when a Turkish intercity bus taking families bound for a half-term skiing trip crashed into trees while travelling on a motorway, local officials said.

The bus, which was making an overnight journey from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa, crashed in the region of Eskisehir amid good road conditi ...