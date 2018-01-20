DRCongo-politics-rights

DR Congo democracy group says detained activists could be 'tortured'

Kinshasa, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - A pro-democracy movement has called for the release of five of its activists detained in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying it fears they could be tortured.

The activists from the Filimbi movement, whose name means "whistle" in Swahili, are accused of "insulting the head of state and inciting a revolt", according to their lawyer, Chris-Sam Kabeya.

Four of the activists were arrested in ...