PADMAAVAT-RAJASTHAN-RELEASE - Rajasthan theatre owners clueless about 'Padmaavat' release

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Uncertainty over the release of controversial film "Padmaavat" in Rajasthan looms large as theatre owners are still clueless whether distributors will purchase the rights despite the Supreme Court's ruling against the ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama.

The audiences have already started enquiring about the release of the film in cinema halls but there is no advance booking or confirmation whether or not the movie will be screened in the state.

"I am not going to pu ...