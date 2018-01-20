India-conflict-Pakistan-Kashmir

Four killed as India, Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border

Srinagar, India, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - Tensions escalated in Kashmir Saturday as a soldier and three civilians were killed in cross-border firing by the Indian and Pakistani armies, officials from the two countries said.

The latest wave of violence this week has left at least 21 dead, including soldiers, suspected militants and civilians on both sides of the heavily-militarised border that divides the disputed Himalayan ...