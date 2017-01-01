Iraqi parliament postpones vote on election date

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BAGHDAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament failed on

Saturday to approve May 12 as the election date, as suggested by

the government, as Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers demanded a delay

to allow hundreds of thousands of war-displaced people to return

home.

Shi'ite politicians, including Prime Minister Haider

al-Abadi, insist on holding the election as planned on May 12,

saying a delay would be against the constitution.

Speaking after Saturday's session in Baghd ...