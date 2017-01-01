Iraqi parliament postpones vote on election date
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BAGHDAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament failed on
Saturday to approve May 12 as the election date, as suggested by
the government, as Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers demanded a delay
to allow hundreds of thousands of war-displaced people to return
home.
Shi'ite politicians, including Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi, insist on holding the election as planned on May 12,
saying a delay would be against the constitution.
Speaking after Saturday's session in Baghd ...
