IAF chief Dhanoa flies in MiG-21 aircraft in Rajasthan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa today undertook two sorties in a MiG-21 aircraft during his three- day visit to the Jaisalmer Air Force station in Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force chief visited various operational as well as welfare facilities, defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

During his interaction with station personnel, he exhorted them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and the need to be vigilant, with regards to security of assets and informa ...