Seven Niger troops killed in Boko Haram attack

Niamey, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - At least seven Niger soldiers were killed and more than a dozen others wounded this week in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in the country's southeast, the government said on Friday.

"The provisional toll for the cowardly terror attack on Wednesday night in Toummour is seven dead, seventeen wounded and one soldier missing," said a cabinet statement.

Toummour is located ...