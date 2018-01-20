Sudan-media-arrest-demonstration-US-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US condemns arrests of AFP reporter, others at Sudan demo

By Dave Clark

Washington, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - The United States condemned Sudan's arbitrary detention of journalists Friday after an AFP reporter and two colleagues were arrested covering a street protest.

Abdelmoneim Abu Idris Ali of Agence France-Presse and at least two more journalists were taken away by authorities on Wednesday as they reported on a demonstration against rising food prices.

They have not been allowed cont ...