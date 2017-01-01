Cuba, U.S. hold talks on law enforcement despite tensions

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HAVANA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cuban and U.S. officials

concluded on Friday a week of talks on law enforcement

cooperation in Washington with a meeting on the combat against

illicit drug trafficking, at a time of heightened tensions

between the old Cold War foes.

The talks show the countries continue to cooperate in some

areas despite Republican U.S. President Donald Trump having a

tougher stance on the Communist-run island than his Democratic

predecessor Barack O ...