Cuba, U.S. hold talks on law enforcement despite tensions
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
HAVANA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cuban and U.S. officials
concluded on Friday a week of talks on law enforcement
cooperation in Washington with a meeting on the combat against
illicit drug trafficking, at a time of heightened tensions
between the old Cold War foes.
The talks show the countries continue to cooperate in some
areas despite Republican U.S. President Donald Trump having a
tougher stance on the Communist-run island than his Democratic
predecessor Barack O ...
