Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US seeks death penalty for man accused in China scholar's death

Washington, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - US prosecutors announced Friday they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of kidnapping and torture in the death of a visiting scholar from China, after President Donald Trump's administration called for using capital punishment in more cases.

Zhang Yingying, 26, was kidnapped on June 9, 2017, after allegedly getting into a car driven by Brendt Christensen in Urbana, Illinois, where she was ...