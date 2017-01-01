REFILE-Golf-Landry halfway PGA Tour leader as Rahm falls one behind

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jon Rahm missed a five-foot birdie putt to end the second round one stroke behind leader Andrew Landry at the CareerBuilder Challenge in Palm Springs on Friday.

Spaniard Rahm started the day with the lead, but a five-under-par 67 at the Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA West was not enough to stay in front on another perfect day for low scoring in the California desert.

Landry assumed the mantle with a 65, also at ...