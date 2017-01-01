Dorothy Malone, Oscar-Winning Actress in 'Written on the Wind' and 'Peyton Place' Star, Dies at 92

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Kirsten Chuba

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Dorothy Malone, star of the big and small screen with "Written on the Wind," "Basic Instinct" and "Peyton Place," died on Friday morning in Dallas of natural causes. She was 92.

Working in the Golden Age of Hollywood, the striking blonde actress won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in Douglas Sirk's melodrama "Written on the Wind," which she starred in with Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall and Robert Stack. Among her more notable ear ...