Athletics-Coleman runs 6.37 seconds to break 60m world record

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - American world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 60 metres indoor world record on Friday, clocking 6.37 seconds at a meeting in Clemson, South Carolina. Coleman's mark eclipsed the previous record of 6.39 seconds set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, the first time in 1998. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

