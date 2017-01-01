Tom Petty died due to accidental drug overdose -coroner

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rocker Tom Petty died due to

"multisystem organ failure" brought on by an accidental overdose

of a seven medications, the Los Angeles County Medical

Examiner's office said on Friday.

The coroner's office attributed his death to a "mixed

toxicity" of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam,

citalopram, acetyl fentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by

Sandra Maler)

