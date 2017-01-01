BC-GLF--Abu Dhabi HSBC C, 0168

Pieters leads in Abu Dhabi as Johnson, McIlroy lurk

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Thomas Pieters shot a second-round 65 to take a one-stroke lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Friday as top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy moved into contention.

Johnson followed up his ragged opening-round 72 with a bogey-free 8-under 64, tied for the low round of the tournament, and was four shots back. He won by eight shots two weeks ago at the Sentry Tournament o ...