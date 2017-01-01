Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, Jan. 20

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill into law to renew a controversial foreign intelligence surveillance program.

The bill, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which was set to expire on Friday, now got a six-year extension. "The Act renews the authority of the United States under section 702 of FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) to collect foreign intelligence on foreign targets overseas," the White House said in a statement.

...