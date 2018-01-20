Britain-EU-Brexit-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UK could join reconfigurated EU in future: minister

London, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - Britain could take part in a new model of European cooperation after Brexit but is unlikely to rejoin the EU in its current form, a senior minister said Friday.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, who chairs several Brexit ministerial committees, said the suggestion by some EU leaders that Britain might change its mind about leaving the bloc was a "red herring".

"Having taken a decision by a referendum, I ...