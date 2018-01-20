Tennis-Open-AUS-Kyrgios-Agassi

Tennis: Agassi urges Kyrgios to get a coach

Melbourne, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - Tennis great Andre Agassi has urged fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios to get a coach to fulfil his unquestionable potential, believing there will be a queue of people keen to help him out.

The 22-year-old is showing greater maturity at the Australian Open after frequent criticism in the past for his on-court blow-ups.

But the American, who is coaching 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, told t ...