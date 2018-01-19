Syria-conflict-Kurds-rebels lead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Mortar fire wounds 14 in Syria mental hospital: monitor
Azaz, Syria, Jan 19, 2018 (AFP) - Mortar fire on a town in northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels wounded at least 14 people in a psychiatric hospital, a monitor said on Friday.
The Thursday evening fire on the town of Azaz just across the border from Turkey came after Ankara bombarded the adjacent Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin for five straight days ahead of a threatened ...
