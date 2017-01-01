Yoga on ice: India to offer classes during Davos summit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Sanjeev Miglani

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi's delegation to the World Economic Forum at Davos will

offer yoga classes on the icy slopes, the foreign ministry said

on Friday, the latest high-profile attempt to promote India's

traditions abroad.

India aims to showcase its potential as a driver of global

economic growth, after China, as well as its soft power,

reflected in the popularity of yoga as well as its cuisine.

