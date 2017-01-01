Yoga on ice: India to offer classes during Davos summit
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's delegation to the World Economic Forum at Davos will
offer yoga classes on the icy slopes, the foreign ministry said
on Friday, the latest high-profile attempt to promote India's
traditions abroad.
India aims to showcase its potential as a driver of global
economic growth, after China, as well as its soft power,
reflected in the popularity of yoga as well as its cuisine.
Subscribe