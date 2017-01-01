BC-AS--Kashmir-India-Pak, 0669

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Tensions soar along Indian, Pakistan frontier in Kashmir<

AP Photo JMU107-0119181311, JMU108-0119181311, JMU106-0119181311, JMU105-0119181311, JMU104-0119181311, JMU103-0119181311, JMU102-0119181311, JMU101-0119181311<

Eds: Updates with Indian reaction and one more soldier dead on Indian side; edits. With AP Photos.<

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN and MUNIR AHMED<

Associated Press<

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - Tensions have soared along the volatile frontier between India and Pakistan in the dispu ...