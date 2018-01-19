Tennis-Open-AUS-Nadal 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Tennis: Confident Nadal demolishes Dzumhur

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///

Melbourne, Jan 19, 2018 (AFP) - Rafael Nadal continued his sensational run in the Australian Open, shedding just five games in romping to a straight sets win over Damir Dzumhur on Friday.

The Spanish world No.1 took just 1hr 50min to storm into the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 demolition of the 28th seeded Bosnian on Margaret Court Arena.

Nadal, a losing finalist to Roger Federer last year ...