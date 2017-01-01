UPDATE 1-Teenager pleads not guilty to carrying out London bomb attack on train

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A teenager accused of planting an

improvised bomb on a London commuter train which injured 30

people pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted

murder and causing an explosion at Parsons Green station in

southwest London last September.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, appeared at London's Old Bailey by video

link from Belmarsh prison.

He is charged with trying to murder passengers on a District

Line underground train ...