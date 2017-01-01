UPDATE 1-Teenager pleads not guilty to carrying out London bomb attack on train
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A teenager accused of planting an
improvised bomb on a London commuter train which injured 30
people pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted
murder and causing an explosion at Parsons Green station in
southwest London last September.
Ahmed Hassan, 18, appeared at London's Old Bailey by video
link from Belmarsh prison.
He is charged with trying to murder passengers on a District
Line underground train ...
