Pharrell and N.E.R.D. to headline NBA All-Star halftime show<
NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA announced Thursday that 11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip-hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles next month.
Fergie, who has eight Grammys, will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to tip-off. Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies will perform the national anthem of their home country.
The Feb. 18 ...
