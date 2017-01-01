EC-ELECTORAL BONDS - EC hopes electoral bonds are step in 'right direction'

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Months after dubbing its introduction as a "retrograde" step, the Election Commission today hoped the electoral bonds are a step in the "right direction".

But at the same time, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti also said the electoral bonds do not solve all problems pertaining to transparency in political funding.

Responding to a series of questions on the possible use of electoral bonds by people to fund parties during assembly polls to Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland ...